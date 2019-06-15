Trump, Abe discuss recent alleged attacks on 2 oil tankers in Gulf of Oman

US President Donald Trump on Friday discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the recent alleged attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
The telephone call followed the conclusion of Abe’s recent visit to Iran in which he sought to diffuse tensions between Washington and Tehran that hit a boiling point Thursday when the aforementioned ships were, allegedly, attacked.
The leaders discussed the visit as well as the “circumstances surrounding the attacks,” the White House said in a statement. “President Trump thanked Prime Minister Abe for his effort to facilitate communication with Iran.”
Trump said Thursday it is “too soon” for the US to engage in nuclear talks with Iran just minutes before Washington blamed Tehran for the attacks on the oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman.
Shortly after meeting with Abe, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he did not see Trump as deserving of a message from him.
The US on Friday released video footage it says shows Iranian forces removing a mine from the hull of one of these ships that, allegedly, came under attack. The tanker, the Kokuka Courageous, is Japanese owned.
Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe also discussed trade talks between the US and Japan, and Trump’s upcoming visit to Japan within the framework of the G20 summit.