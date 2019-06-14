News
Karabakh MFA issues statement on French cities' support
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Stepanakert welcomes the statements by the mayors of the French cities of Valence, Bourges-les-Valence, Bour-de-Peage and Arneuville on the intention to continue friendly relations with the people of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) in spite of the decisions of the administrative courts. This is stated in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh.

“We share the view that the cooperation between Artsakh and the cities of France is hinged on the common values of equality and freedom and convictions that are above momentary political and economic interests. We express our gratitude to the France-Artsakh Circle of Friendship for calling on the French government to be impartial and not give in to Azerbaijan’s repression.

We are certain that supporting Baku’s policy on supporting the isolation of Artsakh will in no way contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Azerbaijan-Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

As we have declared several times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh will continue to exert all efforts to create conditions for the engagement of the administrative-territorial units of Artsakh in global processes. We strongly believe that international cooperation is an effective tool for the promotion of fundamental human rights and freedoms, and the attempts to deprive the citizens of Artsakh from such a major advantage and from opportunities for humanitarian contacts are inadmissible.”
Հայերեն
