Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to another hospital

YEREVAN. – Retired General Manvel Grigoryan, a former MP of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Friday was transferred from the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center to “Nairi” Medical Center, the latter’s director, Anatoli Gnuni, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He added that Grigoryan is in moderate condition, he is in a ward, and examinations are planned to be conducted on Saturday, to determine the severity of his condition.
On June 3, Manvel Grigoryan was transferred from “Nairi” Medical Center to a capital city Yerevan penitentiary, and then to a hospital for convicts. On June 6, however, his health condition sharply deteriorated at the said hospital for convicts, and he was transferred to the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center in Yerevan.
Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, appropriation of property, tax evasion, squandering of state resources, and organizing of property usurpation through extortion.
He is remanded in custody.