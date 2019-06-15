Shots fired at Armenia town mayor, he is in stable condition

Grigor Sarhatyan, 35, mayor of Lusahovit town in Tavush Province of Armenia, on Friday sustained a gunshot wound. Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He noted that the incident took place in Ijevan city, where a local resident fired shots at Sarhatyan, after an argument.
“Grigor Sarhatyan is now at ‘Erebouni’ Medical Center [in capital city Yerevan],” the governor added. “He is in stable condition.”
Chobanyan noted that the law enforcers will ascertain the circumstances behind this incident.