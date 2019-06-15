News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 15
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Shots fired at Armenia town mayor, he is in stable condition
Shots fired at Armenia town mayor, he is in stable condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Grigor Sarhatyan, 35, mayor of Lusahovit town in Tavush Province of Armenia, on Friday sustained a gunshot wound. Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that the incident took place in Ijevan city, where a local resident fired shots at Sarhatyan, after an argument.

“Grigor Sarhatyan is now at ‘Erebouni’ Medical Center [in capital city Yerevan],” the governor added. “He is in stable condition.”

Chobanyan noted that the law enforcers will ascertain the circumstances behind this incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US: Man faces death penalty after killing his five kids
A Lexington County court found Timothy Jones guilty of murdering his kids…
Garo Paylan: Armenian woman stabbed in Istanbul wants to leave, I couldn't say no
“An Armenian woman in Samatya was subjected to a hate attack on May 31...
 Young man brutally beaten in Yerevan
The investigation has been launched…
Man attempts to rob bank in Yerevan
It was found out that this armed attacker works at a transportation company as a route supervision engineer…
 Armenian NSS exposes corruption case in Abovyan
Using these documents, the staff, based on their personal interests, exceeded official powers…
 Moscow court arrests 4th suspect in case of murder of ex-special forces soldier
During the trial, it was announced that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos