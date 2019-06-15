News
Putin names only solution to settle Iranian crisis
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russia believes the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program is the only option to settle the crises over Iranian nuke program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Putin said withdrawal of the United States from the agreement complicated implementation of the deal and has a negative impact on the situation over non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Interfax reported.

He added that the only reasonable solution is to continue fulfilling commitments by all stakeholders.  

 
