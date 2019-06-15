News
Saturday
June 15
Saturday
June 15
Yerevan music school 100-year-old teacher is awarded Medal of Gratitude (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The 100-year-old teacher at Tchaikovsky Specialized Secondary Music School in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, has received a Medal of Gratitude.

Mariam Tonyan teaches harmony at this music school ever since its foundation in 1938.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page that he has submitted a petition to President Armen Sarkissian on awarding Tonyan with a Medal of Gratitude.

“I’m selfish, but I’m not conceited,” Tonyan said. “The title of Distinguished Teacher, the title of Veteran has come by itself. [If] they give, fine; [if] they don’t give, [just as] fine.”

Also, the 100-year-old music teacher recalled some of her famous pupils.

To note, Armenian News-NEWS.am had prepared a news report on Mariam Tonyan last year.

 
