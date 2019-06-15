Armenia MOD: Our people’s treatment of their heroes is unique

Our people’s treatment of their heroes is unique. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, wrote this in a Facebook post.
He added that at Saturday’s funeral of soldier Artyom Khachatryan who has fallen several days ago—and Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan was also in attendance to—, the people bid farewell to their son with a spontaneous applause, together with a volley fire.
As reported earlier, soldier Artyom Khachatryan (born in 1999) was mortally wounded Thursday at around 5:05pm. This serviceman of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Defense Army died at an outpost of a military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by Azerbaijan.