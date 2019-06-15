Zuzana Caputova inaugurated as first female president of Slovakia

Liberal environmental activist and lawyer Zuzana Caputova was inaugurated Saturday as the first female president of Slovakia, The Associated Press reported.
Caputova took the oath of office at a special session of Parliament, becoming Slovakia’s fifth president since it gained independence after the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.
The 45-year-old has little experience in politics, but she attracted voters who are appalled by corruption and mainstream politics.
“I’m not here to rule,” Caputova said in her inauguration speech. “I’m here to serve.”
A lawyer by profession, Caputova became known for leading a successful fight against a toxic waste dump in her hometown of Pezinok.
She is firmly supporting Slovakia’s membership in the European Union and NATO.
Caputova hosted a lunch for the elderly later Saturday.
“I want to be the voice of those who are not heard,” she said.