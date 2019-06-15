Spanish court refuses to cancel national arrest warrant for Puigdemont

Iranian convicted found hanged in Armenia

Trump: If anyone but me takes over in 2020, there will be market crash

6 foods you must never reheat

Guitar collection of Pink Floyd's David Gilmour to go to Christie's

Bill prohibiting investment in Turkey submitted in California

Doctors continue to use 400 ineffective medical practices

CNN: Greenland loses over 2 billion of ice yesterday

Messi named best player of last season

Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli passes away

Putin gives Russian ice cream to China president, as birthday gift

Armenia's football season award ceremony held (PHOTOS)

Zuzana Caputova inaugurated as first female president of Slovakia

One in five people who has tattoo faces side effects, experts warn

Karabakh President visits Askeran, Martakert Regions

Armenia defense minister monitors Azerbaijan military units across border (PHOTOS)

Merkel: Germany will increase defense spending

Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdoğan have brief conversation while standing

Armenia MOD: Our people’s treatment of their heroes is unique

Ronaldo is again summoned to court

Irina Shayk knows about Bradley Cooper of Gaga affair?

Yerevan music school 100-year-old teacher is awarded Medal of Gratitude (PHOTOS)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week

Inter to provide €120 million for transfers

Defense minister meets with Armenian Wounded Heroes Foundation director

Armenia military troops’ combat-readiness is discussed

Prosperous Armenia Party leader is summoned 2nd time for interview, Investigative Committee says

Redknapp speaks on Lampard heading Chelsea

Putin names only solution to settle Iranian crisis

Sarkissian: Armenia attaches great importance to development, expansion of cooperation with China

Pregnancy has no impact on woman's mental capability, research says

Shots fired at Armenia town mayor, he is in stable condition

Armenian Americans urge Secretary Pompeo to lift restrictions on US-Artsakh dialogue

Kylie Jenner shares new pic with her adorable daughter

Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to another hospital

Newspaper: Armenian participants of Turkey, Georgia are banned from going to Karabakh

Excess weight is really dangerous, research shows

Alexis Ohanian will demand paid paternity leave

Trump, Abe discuss recent alleged attacks on 2 oil tankers in Gulf of Oman

Newspaper: US Secretary of State Pompeo will not attend Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Washington

7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ torch heads from Turkey’s Van to Karabakh’s Stepanakert

Mikael Minasyan: The Time to Come Out of Trenches

Armenia ex-ruling party convenes executive body session

Copa América: Brazil beat Bolivia in opener (VIDEO)

Armenia National Security Service: Some people have decided to target Service

Karabakh MFA issues statement on French cities' support

Armenia diplomat posthumously awarded

Armenia deputy defense minister participates in Requiem Service for soldier

Armenia PM receives Vice-President of German Bundestag

Meeting with Armenia Nairit Factory CJSC creditors council members

CIS countries follow exercises of Armenian army units in Yerevan

Scientists: Fried chicken per day increases risk of premature death

Karabakh police chief holds consultation

NEWS.am daily digest: 14.06.2019

Baby Archie is bringing royal family together

Gyumri deputy major resigns-aravot.am

Armenia judge leaves for consultation room to render decision on second self-recusal motion

Trump blames Iran for Gulf tanker attacks: They're a nation of terror

Milan gives positions to Maldini, Boban

Ankara to take retaliatory steps if US imposes sanctions

Jon Snow apologizes for Game of Thrones final episodes

Armenia PM receives newly appointed Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

Armenia President meets with state and political figure Paruyr Hayrikyan

Dollar continues to decline in Armenia

German Embassy in Armenia to no longer issue visas to the Netherlands starting in July

Armenia Inter-Agency Commission on POWs, Hostages and Missing Persons holds session

Melkonian Global Overture opens its office in Yerevan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer cost decreases

Prosperous Armenia Party leader: They offended me and sent me notice

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives German Bundestag Vice-President

No self-recusal from Armenia judge examining Robert Kocharyan, other ex-officials case

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan, 2 pedestrians dead

Meghan Markle and Rihanna become friends?

Another member of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council resigns

Armenia deputy PM holds discussion on construction projects in Yerevan

Mirzoyan: Sweden has decided to develop collaboration with Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council session to not be held

How does junk food affect our brain?

Rouhani: US becomes serious threat to global stability

National Olympic Committee head receives Armenia delegation heading to 2nd European Games

European Parliament delegate: Armenia is European country, bears European values

Putin grants Russia citizenship to 13 Armenia nationals

Son of murder convict addresses Armenia PM

First trial over Manvel Grigoryan vs Silva Hambardzumyan case begins

Ireland official hopes her country will ratify Armenia-EU agreement by year’s end

Cars plunge into river after bridge collapses in China

US: Man faces death penalty after killing his five kids

Baby boy left fighting for life after he catches herpes from kiss at his christening

Maradona steps down as Dorados boss

Armenia FM at Brussels: We are looking forward to be judged on our own merits

Turkish MFA: We condemn attack on two oil tankers in Oman Strait

Forbes publishes ranking of richest rappers

MP: Armenia not ready to deepen cooperation with EU within customs union

Russian Embassy provides details of meeting between envoy and Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Estonian envoy to Armenia, Georgia: EU-Armenia cooperation has its own characteristics

FIFA: Armenia go up in world ranking

Mexico envoy: We are interested in deepening economic cooperation with Armenia

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Kim Kardashian speaks on criminal justice at White House (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

What Shayk and Cooper are doing after breaking up? (PHOTOS)