Iran Parliament speaker links oil tankers incident to US

US Secretary of State: Trump to discuss mass protests in Hong Kong with Xi Jinping

US Secretary of State: US doesn't want a war with Iran

Intelligence experts question Iran video

Turkey slams Moody's downgrade

EU Ambassador to Armenia: There will be considerable funding for justice reforms

Armenia Parliament speaker: There might be new offer for former justice minister

Armenia Civil Contract Party member sees himself as country's police chief

Armenia deputy PM on Sasun Mikayelyan not endorsing Civil Contract Party candidate

Yerevan mayor: Elevators to be renovated through loan

Armenia Parliament speaker on Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan

Armenia Civil Contract Party member on party members ceding positions

Armenia Parliament speaker: I don't welcome Russia Ambassador's meeting with Robert Kocharyan

Armenia deputy PM on justice minister candidate

Armenia deputy PM on Lydian Armenia, results of expert examination

Armenia Civil Contract Party member reminds and warns former authorities

Yoga Flashmob organized by Tovmasyan Charity Foundation, all.me digital network

Armenia Civil Contract Party member on contacts with clans, crimes during elections

Armenia PM: Some people are trying to revive subculture of violence

Parliament Speaker: Armenia is bastion of freedom and democracy today

Armenia Civil Contract Party member: A war has been declared against us

Armenia PM on statistics on jobs and old corrupt system

Armenia PM: Civil Contract Party has rejected rigid ideologies

Spanish court refuses to cancel national arrest warrant for Puigdemont

Iranian convicted found hanged in Armenia

Trump: If anyone but me takes over in 2020, there will be market crash

Guitar collection of Pink Floyd's David Gilmour to go to Christie's

Bill prohibiting investment in Turkey submitted in California

CNN: Greenland loses over 2 billion of ice yesterday

Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli passes away

Putin gives Russian ice cream to China president, as birthday gift

Zuzana Caputova inaugurated as first female president of Slovakia

Karabakh President visits Askeran, Martakert Regions

Armenia defense minister monitors Azerbaijan military units across border (PHOTOS)

Merkel: Germany will increase defense spending

Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdoğan have brief conversation while standing

Armenia MOD: Our people’s treatment of their heroes is unique

Yerevan music school 100-year-old teacher is awarded Medal of Gratitude (PHOTOS)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week

Defense minister meets with Armenian Wounded Heroes Foundation director

Armenia military troops’ combat-readiness is discussed

Prosperous Armenia Party leader is summoned 2nd time for interview, Investigative Committee says

Putin names only solution to settle Iranian crisis

Sarkissian: Armenia attaches great importance to development, expansion of cooperation with China

Shots fired at Armenia town mayor, he is in stable condition

Armenian Americans urge Secretary Pompeo to lift restrictions on US-Artsakh dialogue

Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to another hospital

Newspaper: Armenian participants of Turkey, Georgia are banned from going to Karabakh

Trump, Abe discuss recent alleged attacks on 2 oil tankers in Gulf of Oman

Newspaper: US Secretary of State Pompeo will not attend Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Washington

7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ torch heads from Turkey’s Van to Karabakh’s Stepanakert

Mikael Minasyan: The Time to Come Out of Trenches

Armenia ex-ruling party convenes executive body session

Armenia National Security Service: Some people have decided to target Service

Karabakh MFA issues statement on French cities' support

Armenia diplomat posthumously awarded

Armenia deputy defense minister participates in Requiem Service for soldier

Armenia PM receives Vice-President of German Bundestag

Meeting with Armenia Nairit Factory CJSC creditors council members

CIS countries follow exercises of Armenian army units in Yerevan

Karabakh police chief holds consultation

NEWS.am daily digest: 14.06.2019

Gyumri deputy major resigns-aravot.am

Armenia judge leaves for consultation room to render decision on second self-recusal motion

Trump blames Iran for Gulf tanker attacks: They're a nation of terror

Ankara to take retaliatory steps if US imposes sanctions

Armenia PM receives newly appointed Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

Armenia President meets with state and political figure Paruyr Hayrikyan

Dollar continues to decline in Armenia

German Embassy in Armenia to no longer issue visas to the Netherlands starting in July

Armenia Inter-Agency Commission on POWs, Hostages and Missing Persons holds session

Melkonian Global Overture opens its office in Yerevan

Prosperous Armenia Party leader: They offended me and sent me notice

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives German Bundestag Vice-President

No self-recusal from Armenia judge examining Robert Kocharyan, other ex-officials case

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan, 2 pedestrians dead

Another member of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council resigns

Armenia deputy PM holds discussion on construction projects in Yerevan

Mirzoyan: Sweden has decided to develop collaboration with Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council session to not be held

Rouhani: US becomes serious threat to global stability

European Parliament delegate: Armenia is European country, bears European values

Putin grants Russia citizenship to 13 Armenia nationals

Son of murder convict addresses Armenia PM

First trial over Manvel Grigoryan vs Silva Hambardzumyan case begins

Ireland official hopes her country will ratify Armenia-EU agreement by year’s end

Cars plunge into river after bridge collapses in China

US: Man faces death penalty after killing his five kids

Armenia FM at Brussels: We are looking forward to be judged on our own merits

Turkish MFA: We condemn attack on two oil tankers in Oman Strait

MP: Armenia not ready to deepen cooperation with EU within customs union

Russian Embassy provides details of meeting between envoy and Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Estonian envoy to Armenia, Georgia: EU-Armenia cooperation has its own characteristics

Mexico envoy: We are interested in deepening economic cooperation with Armenia

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Armenia Minister of High-Tech Industry discusses cooperation with Tajik ambassador

Iran FM: US accusations of attacking tankers are without circumstantial evidence

Yerevan hosting seminar on Estonian track-record in European integration

Earthquake hits near Armenia’s Dilijan, also felt in Hrazdan

Huawei to launch Hongmeng operating system