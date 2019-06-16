Armenia PM: Some people are trying to revive subculture of violence

When we used to say that we’re preparing to make political changes in Armenia without violence, we were accused of being sold, conformists and many other things. This is what board member of the Civil Contract Party, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the political party’s congress today.
“This is a major issue for us. People in Armenia have traditionally had doubts over a working style without the use of violence. When we used to say that we’re preparing to make political changes in Armenia without violence, we were accused of being sold, conformists and many other things. We have had debates over this and have been in political conflicts, but now the debate is over because the revolution of love and solidarity and the non-violent, velvet revolution won in Armenia,” he said.
According to Pashinyan, there are people in Armenia who are trying to revive the subculture of violence that reigned in the country for nearly 25 years.
“Some people are trying to revive the culture of violence, viewing our courtesy as a weakness, but the public has the right to protect itself from violence, and law-enforcement bodies, the Criminal Code and independent courts must become the tool for protection,” he emphasized.
Pashinyan added that happiness and welfare of a human being and national unity hinged on laws and rights are impossible in an atmosphere of violence and that this is also a major point in the Civil Contract Party’s political platform.