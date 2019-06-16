Armenia Civil Contract Party member on contacts with clans, crimes during elections

Even if there was one person checking lists at the polling stations, it means there are forces that are trying to guide citizens as they would in the past. This is what member of the Civil Contract Party, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Lena Nazaryan declared during the congress of the political party today.
“During the elections in the cities of Abovyan and Kapan, we saw that even when the ruling party ensures free elections, not all citizens feel free to express their will. Even if there was one person checking lists at the polling stations, it means there are forces that are trying to guide citizens as they would in the past,” she said.
Nazaryan said there has to be a system that will truly respond to people’s needs in order to disallow guidance. “Citizens who have always tried to solve their problems without government support sometimes contact clans or commit crimes to solve those problems. One problem might be solved this way, but this further deepens systemic injustice. We need to notice the flaws in the activities of state and public institutions and establish an effective state and political system that will truly respond to people’s needs.”