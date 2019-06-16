Iran Parliament speaker links oil tankers incident to US

The suspicious moves against oil tankers in Sea of Oman go along with the US economic sanctions on Iran, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Sunday, reports Mehr.
In a Parliament session on Sunday, Speaker Ali Larijani said the Thursday oil tankers incident in the Sea of Oman has all the markings of being carried out by the US after the country failed to achieve any results with their economic sanctions on Iran.
“The funny part of the story is Pompeo’s remarks in which he has advised Iran to use diplomacy in response to diplomatic moves. He’s really a fine one to talk,” Larijani said. He went on to note that there is nothing diplomatic in the US’ policy of maximum pressure, and its economic terrorism against Iran. “Mr. Pompeo! Is violating commitments and waging an economic war against Iran a diplomatic move?”