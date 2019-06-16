Armenia Civil Contract Party member on party members ceding positions

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, board member of the Civil Contract Party Ararat Mirzoyan says he’s unaware of any discussion that the political party has had in regard to member Sasun Mikayelyan. This is what the parliamentary speaker told journalists today and stressed that even though he hasn’t participated in any discussion on Mikayelyan, there are discussions on all members of the party in general.
When told that the presses state that some members of the political party, including him and Lena Nazaryan have ceded their positions, Mirzoyan said there is no such thing and that the members only compete with each other, as they always have.