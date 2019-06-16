Armenia Parliament speaker on Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan believes everyone is equal before the law. This is what Mirzoyan told journalists today as he touched upon leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan’s refusal to show up at the Investigative Committee.
“I really hope Mr. Tsarukyan shows up at the hour stated in the notice, just like all citizens of the Republic of Armenia. Everyone is equal before the law, including me, Mr. Tsarukyan, deputies, the incumbent Prime Minister and the former presidents of the country,” he said.
When asked for his evaluation of this, Mirzoyan said Tsarukyan had done a bad thing, but hopes Tsarukyan reconsiders his decision and goes to the place and at the time stated in the notice.
The car of the head of the pre-election headquarters of the mayoral candidate of the Civil Contract Party and the door of his house were burnt a day before the mayoral elections in the city of Abovyan. A criminal case was instituted in relation to the incident under the article of eliminating or damaging property intentionally, but leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan said it is a phony case and that the Prime Minister has to make revelation of the case mandatory.
Tsarukyan ripped the notice sent from the Investigative Committee, after which the latter sent another one.