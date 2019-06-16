Armenia deputy PM on Sasun Mikayelyan not endorsing Civil Contract Party candidate

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan won’t run in the election for chairperson of board of the Civil Contract Party. This is what Avinyan told journalists today.
“I believe I can nominate others for that position. Being a board chairperson is very time-consuming, and I don’t have the time for that due to my busy schedule,” he said.
Touching upon the allegations of Governor of Kotayk Province Romanos Melikyan against deputy of the National Assembly Sasun Mikayelyan, stating that he didn’t endorse the candidate of the Civil Contract Party in the mayoral elections in Abovyan, Avinyan said the following: “The members of all political parties have disagreements, but they are solved through discussions.”