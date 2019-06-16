Armenia Civil Contract Party member sees himself as country's police chief

I have always said I have to be the police chief in Armenia because I have a very good understanding of the essence of the police system. This is what member of the Civil Contract Party, candidate for board member Vilen Gabrielyan, who is better known to Facebook usersas “Navak Tchotchogh” (the one rocking the boat), told journalists today.
“During my conversations with friends in the past, I would always say I have to be the police chief in Armenia because I strongly believe that I have a very good understanding of the essence and nature of the police system and have an idea of how the police in Armenia should be,” he said.
Gabrielyan stated that he isn’t satisfied with the work of the police, but hopes they start working more actively and effectively.
Gabrielyan also said he sees himself as the board chairperson and added that he is among the candidates.