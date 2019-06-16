News
Sunday
June 16
News
Sunday
June 16
Armenia Parliament speaker: There might be new offer for former justice minister
Armenia Parliament speaker: There might be new offer for former justice minister
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


It’s too early to say that Artak Zeynalyan no longer plays the most active and leading role as a politician and lawyer in Armenia. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists at the congress of the Civil Contract Party today.

“I consider Zeynalyan my good friend and a friend of our political party. There might be a new offer for him. I think Mr. Zeynalyan will have the opportunity to serve the Republic of Armenia,” he said.

Touching upon the election of the new board members, Mirzoyan noted that if he is elected board chairperson, he will recuse himself.
Հայերեն
