Armenia Parliament speaker: There might be new offer for former justice minister

It’s too early to say that Artak Zeynalyan no longer plays the most active and leading role as a politician and lawyer in Armenia. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists at the congress of the Civil Contract Party today.

“I consider Zeynalyan my good friend and a friend of our political party. There might be a new offer for him. I think Mr. Zeynalyan will have the opportunity to serve the Republic of Armenia,” he said.

Touching upon the election of the new board members, Mirzoyan noted that if he is elected board chairperson, he will recuse himself.