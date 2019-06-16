News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
June 16
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
June 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
EU Ambassador to Armenia: There will be considerable funding for justice reforms
EU Ambassador to Armenia: There will be considerable funding for justice reforms
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The decision to grant an additional 25,000,000 Euros to Armenia is a political decision and reflects the positive assessment that the European Union has given to the democratic changes that took place in Armenia. This is what Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia Piotr Switalski told journalists today.

Switalski said the EU and the Government of Armenia are currently discussing the sectors in which the funds can be used.

“We’re waiting for the government’s decision and for the presentation of specific and comprehensive programs and approaches,” Switalski said.

The Ambassador noted that there will also be considerable funding for reforms in the justice sector.

Touching upon the EU’s cooperation with the Armenian government, Switalski recalled the words of Mogherini, who has said that the EU has excellent relations with the new government of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament speaker: There might be new offer for former justice minister
Touching upon the election of the new board members, Mirzoyan noted...
 Mikael Minasyan: The Time to Come Out of Trenches
Former Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See publishes article...
 No self-recusal from Armenia judge examining Robert Kocharyan, other ex-officials case
The attorneys of Robert Kocharyan, Seyran Ohanyan and Yuri Khachaturov had filed a...
 Newspaper: Investigative Committee decides to detain Prosperous Armenia Party leader
If he does not voluntarily come in until Saturday evening for an interview…
 Deputy of My Step faction recalls bill to supplement Criminal Code of Armenia
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armen Khachatryan said...
 Lawyer Vahe Grigoryan insists that Armenia President is illegitimate
Vahe Grigoryan stressed the fact that the fourth President of Armenia should have been...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos