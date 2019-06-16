EU Ambassador to Armenia: There will be considerable funding for justice reforms

The decision to grant an additional 25,000,000 Euros to Armenia is a political decision and reflects the positive assessment that the European Union has given to the democratic changes that took place in Armenia. This is what Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia Piotr Switalski told journalists today.

Switalski said the EU and the Government of Armenia are currently discussing the sectors in which the funds can be used.

“We’re waiting for the government’s decision and for the presentation of specific and comprehensive programs and approaches,” Switalski said.

The Ambassador noted that there will also be considerable funding for reforms in the justice sector.

Touching upon the EU’s cooperation with the Armenian government, Switalski recalled the words of Mogherini, who has said that the EU has excellent relations with the new government of Armenia.