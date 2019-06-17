Oil prices rising following US Secretary of State’s statement on Gulf of Oman

Oil prices are rising on Monday after statements by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said that Washington would take all steps to guarantee safe navigation in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
According to the agency, Brent crude futures went up by 26 cents or 0.3%, amounting to $ 52.68 per barrel.
Earlier, last Thursday, after the incident in the Gulf of Oman, oil prices jumped by 4.5%.
The explosions on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman - registered in Panama Kokuka Courageous and owned by the Norwegian Frontline marched under the flag of Marshall Islands Front Altair occurred on June 13. After the explosions, the tankers caught fire. The US, UK and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of attacks. Tehran denies all charges.
In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Secretary of State Pompeo noted that President Donald Trump had done his best to avoid war.