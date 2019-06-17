Mogherini calls for restraint amid Gulf of Oman tensions

The EU calls for maximum restraint after tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman, the head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

According to the source, there is a wise idea in the words of the UN Secretary General that the world simply cannot afford another crisis.

The US accused Iran of attacking tankers. The US military distributed a video capturing the Iranian military removed an unexploded mine from an injured ship in the Gulf of Oman. The published low-quality black and white video shows a boat with people at the side of a tanker, the inscriptions and flags are indistinguishable.