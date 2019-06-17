Armenian diplomats may have more opportunities

Diplomats working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia may be granted the opportunity to leave for abroad on business trips not only as part of the Staff of the Prime Minister, but also during the foreign trips of Members of Parliament and the President.
This is what Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Grigor Hovhannisyan said during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law “On diplomatic service” held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to him, the bill will allow many diplomats sent on business trips on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to maintain their work record and their status of diplomat.
The bill was approved by the standing parliamentary committee.