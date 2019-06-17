MFA: French court's ruling to not affect attitude towards Karabakh people in France

The Armenian Foreign Ministry does not comment on the ruling of the French Administrative Court on the affairs of the Cergy-Pontoise community regarding the abolition of the declaration of friendship between the city of Arnouville and the village of Sheher of the Martuni district of Karabakh, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Grigor Hovhannisyan at a meeting of the standing parliamentary committee on foreign relations during the discussion of the bill on amendments and additions to the law on diplomatic service on Monday.
According to him, this is someone's private initiative and judicial demarche.
“However, there is no public demand for it. I don’t think that this will somehow affect the attitude towards the people of Karabakh in France. I am personally convinced that this will not stop democratic horizontal diplomacy between the parties, and the twin cities will further strengthen their relations,” said the Deputy Minister.
According to him, representatives of the Armenian community of France and French politicians are protesting against such a decision, and for this reason the government of Armenia should not take any action.