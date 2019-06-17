News
New government to be created in Libya if Tripoli captured
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

In the case of the capture of the Libyan capital Tripoli by the forces of the Libyan National Army under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a new government will be formed, which will be proposed for approval by the parliament, Abdel Kerim al-Maryami, head of the Chamber of Deputies, told RIA Novosti.

A government of national unity will be formed, which will include representatives of all sectors of Libyan society. The composition of the government will be proposed for approval by Parliament, he said adding that the main task of the future cabinet of ministers will be preparation for parliamentary and presidential elections.

According to him, the internationally recognized government of Fayez al-Sarraj "is not legitimate because it has not received a vote of confidence in the Libyan parliament.

Commander Khalifa Haftar ordered his forces on April 4 to launch an offensive against Tripoli to liberate them from terrorists.
