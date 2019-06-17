There is record number of African refugees on US-Mexican border

Africans escaping from a difficult economic situation and violation of their rights have accumulated on the US-Mexico border, the Associated Press reported.
Immigration representatives in Texas and even in Maine are struggling to stop the flow of African illegals.
As the agency notes, the border patrol, accustomed to Spanish-speaking refugees, is surprised by such a huge number of African migrants.
Over the past week, the Del Rio Border Patrol detained over 500 African migrants, including children.
This is more than twice the figure for 2018, when 211 migrants from Africa were detained at the border.
It is noted that the refugees are mainly from the Congo, Angola and Cameroon.