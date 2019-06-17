News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Deputy Secretary General: CoE ready to support Armenia on important reforms in legal, judicial sphere
Deputy Secretary General: CoE ready to support Armenia on important reforms in legal, judicial sphere
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Council of Europe is ready to support Armenia in the implementation of important reforms in the judicial and legal sphere, said CoE Deputy Secretary General Mrs Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni said at the start of "Council of Europe (CoE) Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022” program.

According to her, the CoE Ministerial Committee closely follows important democratic reforms in Armenia and supports progress. In particular, on the issue of increasing the transparency of the judicial system, adopting a new Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, creating new structures for fighting corruption.

She noted that the implementation of the previous, second program contributed to the progress in the legal sphere, and constitutional reforms are an example of successful cooperation.

She also highlighted the strengthening in the Armed Forces, fight against corruption in higher education system, and the fight against family violence.

Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni recalled that the program budget is about 19 million euros, with 57% of the amount provided through contributions from Austria, Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Sweden, the UK.

According to her, they are ready to change the vector of cooperation on the basis of the appeal of the Armenian authorities.

A delegation of CoE experts visited Armenia and now they are preparing concrete proposals on issues of concern to the country's authorities.

These are important issues for Armenia, she said adding that proposals must be consonant with the constitution and international obligations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 launches
The official ceremony was held in capital city Yerevan…
 Armenian FM: €19m to be allocated for cooperation program with CoE for 2019-2022
“Armenia has demonstrated that it is ready for reforms…
 Azerbaijan refuses to issue permit to CoE rapporteur on political prisoners to visit country
“Disappointed to have to postpone again my visit to Azerbaijan
 Armenia Prosecutor General receives CoE delegation
The delegates emphasized, with satisfaction, the fact that the...
 PM proposes to CoE to engage in Armenia judiciary reforms
Nikol Pashinyan had a working breakfast with a Council of Europe (CoE) high-ranking mission, led by director general Christos Giakoumopoulos of the CoE Directorate General Human Rights and Rule of Law…
 Armenia justice minister receives CoE representatives
The justice minister welcomed the delegation’s visit and highly appreciated the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos