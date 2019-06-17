Deputy Secretary General: CoE ready to support Armenia on important reforms in legal, judicial sphere

The Council of Europe is ready to support Armenia in the implementation of important reforms in the judicial and legal sphere, said CoE Deputy Secretary General Mrs Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni said at the start of "Council of Europe (CoE) Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022” program.

According to her, the CoE Ministerial Committee closely follows important democratic reforms in Armenia and supports progress. In particular, on the issue of increasing the transparency of the judicial system, adopting a new Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, creating new structures for fighting corruption.

She noted that the implementation of the previous, second program contributed to the progress in the legal sphere, and constitutional reforms are an example of successful cooperation.

She also highlighted the strengthening in the Armed Forces, fight against corruption in higher education system, and the fight against family violence.

Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni recalled that the program budget is about 19 million euros, with 57% of the amount provided through contributions from Austria, Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Sweden, the UK.

According to her, they are ready to change the vector of cooperation on the basis of the appeal of the Armenian authorities.

A delegation of CoE experts visited Armenia and now they are preparing concrete proposals on issues of concern to the country's authorities.

These are important issues for Armenia, she said adding that proposals must be consonant with the constitution and international obligations.