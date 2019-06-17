News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Armenia town mayor’s leg amputated after sustaining gunshot wound
Armenia town mayor’s leg amputated after sustaining gunshot wound
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The leg of Lusahovit community leader Grigor Sarhatyan who sustained a gunshot wound has been amputated, and he is at the intensive care unit. Shushan Hunanyan, Public Relations Officer at “Erebouni” Medical Center in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, on Monday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Doctors say the 35-year-old mayor is in critical but stable condition, and they are fighting to save his life.

On June 14, Grigor Sarhatyan, the mayor of Lusahovit town in Tavush Province, sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg, and he was admitted to the above-said hospital where he underwent a surgery.

The provincial investigative department has opened a criminal case in connection with the shot that was fired at the head of this community.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Drugs seized in Armenia checkpoint from Iraqi citizen
The drugs may be put in his jacket after the laundry…
Major road accident in Russia, Armenia citizens among injured
Six vehicles, including one car with Armenian license plates, crashed in Stavropol Krai…
 Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s condition remains moderate
Grigoryan’s health condition worsened…
 Three US nationals are stalked in downtown Yerevan park
Police are preparing a report on this incident…
 Iranian convicted found hanged in Armenia
Iranian convicted committed a suicide in Armenia…
 Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan, 2 pedestrians dead
An investigation is conducted into this incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos