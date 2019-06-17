Armenia town mayor’s leg amputated after sustaining gunshot wound

YEREVAN. – The leg of Lusahovit community leader Grigor Sarhatyan who sustained a gunshot wound has been amputated, and he is at the intensive care unit. Shushan Hunanyan, Public Relations Officer at “Erebouni” Medical Center in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, on Monday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Doctors say the 35-year-old mayor is in critical but stable condition, and they are fighting to save his life.
On June 14, Grigor Sarhatyan, the mayor of Lusahovit town in Tavush Province, sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg, and he was admitted to the above-said hospital where he underwent a surgery.
The provincial investigative department has opened a criminal case in connection with the shot that was fired at the head of this community.