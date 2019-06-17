Official: Legislative regulation in cinema issues aimed at ensuring development of filmmaking industry

Legislative regulation in the field of cinema is aimed at ensuring the development of the film industry in Armenia, said Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Araik Khzmalyan at the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to him, the purpose of legislative regulation is to determine all the functions of state bodies in the field of cinema, to allocate and spend financial resources from the state budget for annual state support and protection of cultural heritage, and much more.

He noted that with the help of fixed mechanisms, government support for the film industry would be better regulated by law, eliminating corruption risks and schemes.