News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
MP: There was no political will to solve filmmaking issues in Armenia
MP: There was no political will to solve filmmaking issues in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

Bills on cinema and creative unions were discussed in parliament for many years, but there was no political will to resolve these issues, since other priorities were on the agenda, Prosperous Armenia party Naira Zohrabyan said at the National Assembly o Monday.

She expressed doubts that the law on cinema would allow solving all the issues and problems that had arisen over many years in this area.

“We need to understand that this is a common problem. And this problem will be solved only when there is a change in political consciousness,” she noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU Ambassador on law related to filmmaking industry in Armenia
The European official noted that Armenia is already participating in two...
 Official: Legislative regulation in cinema issues aimed at ensuring development of filmmaking industry
The purpose of legislative regulation is to determine all the functions of state bodies in the field of cinema…
 MP: Filmmaking in Armenia needs legislative regulation
“The long-awaited law will regulate and simplify activities in the field of Armenian filmmaking industry…
 Hearings on cinema issues held in Armenian parliament
Both the parliamentarians and representatives from the cinema are taking part in the hearings…
 Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli passes away
Zeffirelli is best known for the 1968 version of Romeo and Juliet...
 Disney announces Disney Plus streaming service
The Disney Plus rich film library is infinitely beautiful…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos