MP: There was no political will to solve filmmaking issues in Armenia

Bills on cinema and creative unions were discussed in parliament for many years, but there was no political will to resolve these issues, since other priorities were on the agenda, Prosperous Armenia party Naira Zohrabyan said at the National Assembly o Monday.
She expressed doubts that the law on cinema would allow solving all the issues and problems that had arisen over many years in this area.
“We need to understand that this is a common problem. And this problem will be solved only when there is a change in political consciousness,” she noted.