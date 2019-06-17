Armenia Supreme Judicial Council approves resignation letters of judge, academic lawyer

During its session today, the Supreme Judicial Council considered and approved the resignation letters of members of the Council Armen Bektashyan and Sergey Meghryan, Spokesperson of the Supreme Judicial Council Arman Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Judge Armen Bektashyan and academic lawyer Sergey Meghryan had filed resignations on June 14.
Currently, there are four members, including judges Sergey Chichoyan and Ani Mkhitaryan and academic lawyers Liparit Melikjanyan and Hayk Hovhannisyan.