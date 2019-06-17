Parliament speaker on calling Prosperous Armenia Party leader for interview at Investigative Committee

YEREVAN. – I rule out such a thing; I completely disagree with people who have voiced such a view. Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Monday told this to reporters in parliament.
He noted this commenting on NA opposition Prosperous Armenia faction member Gevorg Petrosyan’s statement that an attack is organized against Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the aforementioned faction.
“What does it mean an ‘intent’ when former presidents, prime ministers, and other senior officials are invited [for an interview] in the same way?” Mirzoyan asked. “After all, the law is for everyone, and everyone is equal before the law.
“If, within the scope of any case, the law enforcement agency finds it necessary to invite any official to share information, that person is obligated to go [to this interview] and say his view.”
As reported earlier, Gagik Tsarukyan has been summoned for a second time for an interview at the Investigative Committee, and the respective letter was sent to parliament.
Tsarukyan was summoned once before by the Investigative Committee for an interview in connection with the ongoing criminal case on the setting on fire of the home entrance and the car of the head of an election headquarters of the ruling Civil Contract party candidate, a day before the June 9 mayoral elections in Abovyan city. But the PAP leader had torn the summons notice from the investigator and not come in for this interview.