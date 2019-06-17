News
Monday
June 17
News
Bitcoin rate updated annual maximum
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Innovations

The average market price of Bitcoin has reached $9,322 for the first time since May 2018. Last Sunday, the asset rose sharply by 5% in a few hours, after which its value decreased. Now the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 9184, RBC reported.

Coindesk analyst Omkar Godbole believes that in the near future Bitcoin rate may rise to the next important mark of $ 10,000. According to the expert, the market still remains overbought, but the situation on it has become more favorable.

Last week, when a cryptocurrency cost $8,271, Fundstrat analyst Robert Sluymer correctly predicted a quick rise in its price. He also predicted that Litecoin could rise in price to $145. Now Charlie Lee's token rate is $ 135.

Over the past four months, the growth of the coin amounted to 162% - in early February, the asset was trading at $ 3,500. During this time, the total value of the digital money market increased by 151%: from $ 113 billion to $ 284 billion.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
