Armenia police summon Ijevan mayor

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Mayor of Ijevan Vardan Ghalumyan has been summoned by the police to give an explanation regarding the incident that took place in Ijevan on June 15. The Police of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that police are preparing a report on the incident and conducting an investigation.
Earlier, Shamshyan.com had reported that at around 09:15, the operative management center of the Yerevan police department had received an alarm from citizen Valery Melikbekyan, who reported that Mayor of Ijevan Vardan Ghalumyan and employees of Ijevan Municipality were committing illegal acts in his territory in Ijevan and that they had assaulted his family members.
Melikbekyan’s wife, citizen of Ijevan Narine Melikbekyan, 51, told the police that the same day, Vardan Ghalumyan had hit her from the back during a protest against construction workers in the land plot belonging to her family.