Monday
June 17
Parliament majority MP: Oversight of casino activities will be stepped up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – According to the proposed bill, the oversight of casino activities in Armenia will be stepped up. Hrachya Hakobyan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Monday stated this at the meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

He noted this during the debates on the bill with respect to making amendments and addenda to the law on advertising in Armenia, as well as on the draft law as regards making amendments to the law on lotteries, internet lotteries, and casinos in the country.

In the MP’s words, not only the time and place, but also the content of gaming hall ads is planned to be restricted.

Hakobyan noted, in particular, that playing in casinos cannot be portrayed as a means of self-affirmation.

In addition, the parliament majority lawmaker noted that there should be a warning before each and every advertisement of gaming halls and means of gambling in Armenia.

The bill was approved at the aforesaid standing committee meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
