EU Ambassador on law related to filmmaking industry in Armenia
EU Ambassador on law related to filmmaking industry in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Culture

During parliamentary hearings devoted to the possible legislative solutions in the filmmaking industry at the National Assembly and organized by the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said the European Union has decided to support the possible legislative decisions related to the filmmaking industry.

The Ambassador stated that, according to the EU, culture is a very powerful tool for Armenia that can not only help improve the country’s image, but also contribute to the country’s economic development.

The European official noted that Armenia is already participating in two events through sub-projects and that this will be an essential contribution to the country.

Switalski also voiced hope that this discussion will be a success and the National Assembly will adopt a law on the filmmaking industry.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
