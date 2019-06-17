News
Monday
June 17
ՀայEngРусTür
Exclusive offer to visa cardholders from Ardshinbank
Exclusive offer to visa cardholders from Ardshinbank
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank and Visa International Payment and Setllement System offer individual Visa cardholders to get exclusive rewards on non-cash transactions from June 15 to September 15.

Rewards will go to those cardholders who will be the first to exceed the minimum threshold limits for non-cash transactions defined by the Bank.

 

Card type

Minimum number of non-cash transactions per month

Minimum amount of non-cash transactions per month

Reward

Classic

6

AMD 100 000

AMD 60000՝

to first 5 customers

AMD 45000՝

to second 5 customers

AMD 30000՝

to third 5 customers

Premium

10

AMD 200 000

AMD 200.000՝

to first 5 customers

AMD 100.000՝

to second 5 customers

AMD 70.000՝

to third 5 customers

* Within the framework of this campaign, utility payments made via Internet or ATMs, card to card transfers, inter-bank and intra-bank transfers to RA and non-RA banks are not considered as non-cash transactions.

Transactions are made in Armenian drams. Rewards are subject to taxation in the manner and amount established by the tax legislation of the Republic of Armenia. In accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Armenia, the bank as a tax agent pays taxes to cardholders, as well to the state budget of the Republic of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
