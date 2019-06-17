One dollar falls below AMD 478 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.83/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.57 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 535.70 (down by AMD 3.36), that of one British pound totaled AMD 601.49 (down by AMD 3.64), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.43 (unchanged) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 230.82, AMD 20,758.7 and AMD 12,382.25, respectively.