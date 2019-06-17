Armenia Republican Military Draft Commission holds session

The Republican Military Draft Commission of Armenia held today a wide-format session at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. During the session, the Commission summed up the results of the winter recruitment for the year 2018 and discussed the organizing of the summer recruitment for the year 2019.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan highlighted the importance of replenishment through the military draft (one of the key tools for the armed forces) and stated that strong foundations have been laid for implementation of the military draft thanks to the combined efforts of all the participating institutions over the past years. The minister also stressed the need to ensure continuity of the steps that are being taken to further raise the level of effectiveness of the military draft and rule out corruption risks and emphasized the effectiveness of the medical commissions’ activities during the winter military draft in 2018.
During the session, acting Military Commissariat of the Republic of Armenia, Colonel Avtandilyan provided more details about the results of the winter military draft.
Summing up the session, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan gave instructions and assignments to lead a consistent struggle to rule out potential corruption risks, establish strict control over medical checkups, etc.