Tuesday
June 18
Armenia court examining appeal against decision on keeping army general in custody (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia, under the chairmanship of Judge Narine Hovakimyan, continues examination of the appeal of the attorneys to leave the preventive measure remand for General Manvel Grigoryan unchanged.

The attorneys are appealing the May 2 decision of Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to leave custody of Manvel Grigoryan in force. They have also filed a motion to apply pledge as a preventive measure for him, leaving the amount up to the discretion of the court.

Manvel Grigoryan is currently undergoing treatment at Nairi Medical Center.
Հայերեն
