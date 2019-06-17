Protest taking place in front of Armenia presidential residence

Members of Civil Awareness NGO, led by activist Narek Samsonyan, are holding a protest in front of the presidential residence today. Before this, they were protesting in front of the National Assembly.
Earlier, Narek Malyan had declared that they would herald the launch of street protests starting today. “Tomorrow at 16:30-17:00, we will hold our first symbolic protest in front of the presidential residence. Our protests will be very creative and interesting and will be directly targeted at the establishment of a civil society, which doesn’t exist in Armenia. I am certain that political mockery and the strictly targeted protests will help our citizens get a picture of the absurd and embarrassing situation in the country more quickly and in a more accessible manner. P.S. Those wishing to join our first protest are free to contact me or visit antifake.am.”