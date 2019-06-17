News
Netanyahu urges to tighten sanctions against Iran
Netanyahu urges to tighten sanctions against Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on world powers to urgently toughen sanctions against Iran if they exceed the limit for enriched uranium, AP reported

Speaking at a government ceremony Monday, Netanyahu called for the immediate imposition of "snapback sanctions" if Iran breaks the stockpile limits set in the 2015 nuclear deal.

“In any case, Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons,” he added.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday that the country has accelerated the process of mining enriched uranium, and within 10 days its stock will exceed the 300-kilogram limit. During a meeting with reporters at a nuclear facility in Arak, Kamalvandi announced a further cessation of the fulfillment of some of Iran’s obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, including plans for an unlimited increase in reserves of enriched uranium.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
