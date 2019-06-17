Armenia Parliament speaker receives Global Council for Tolerance and Peace President

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, who is in Armenia with the mission of presenting a proposal to our country for joining this structure.
According to him, Armenia is well known as a peace loving and tolerance respecting country and the membership to the Global Council would create new opportunities for spreading these ideas throughout the world. The activity of this organization with about 50 members mainly touched upon the general problems concerning the social and humanitarian spheres.
Thanking the guest for his visit to Armenia and for the proposal for the membership, the Head of the parliament has noted that these directions are close to the soul of our country, with which the Global Council is engaged. To him, peace and tolerance are prior principles in Armenia, thus the activity of the organization contains positive messages for us.
The sides touched upon the opportunities and formats of further cooperation and agreed to make the dialogue continuous.