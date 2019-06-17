Armenia Central Bank chief heads to Croatia

Armenia Parliament speaker receives Global Council for Tolerance and Peace President

Protest taking place in front of Armenia presidential residence

One dollar falls below AMD 478 in Armenia

Armenia Republican Military Draft Commission holds session

30 killed in double attack in Nigeria

EU Ambassador on law related to filmmaking industry in Armenia

Parliament majority MP: Oversight of casino activities will be stepped up in Armenia

Armenian diplomats may have more opportunities

“Galaxy” Group of Companies, Teach For Armenia educational foundation announce launching of joint projects (PHOTOS)

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council approves resignation letters of judge, academic lawyer

Bitcoin rate updated annual maximum

Exclusive offer to visa cardholders from Ardshinbank

Armenia town mayor’s leg amputated after sustaining gunshot wound

Armenia police summon Ijevan mayor

Armenia Ambassador visits Syrian regions, including Kessab

Drugs seized in Armenia checkpoint from Iraqi citizen

Parliament speaker on calling Prosperous Armenia Party leader for interview at Investigative Committee

Armenia Parliament speaker on Russia Ambassador's meeting with Robert Kocharyan

MP: There was no political will to solve filmmaking issues in Armenia

IAEA Mission: Armenia has strengthened its regulatory framework amid ongoing challenges

Pashinyan: Armenia stands ready to develop dialogue with Iceland

There is record number of African refugees on US-Mexican border

New government to be created in Libya if Tripoli captured

Official: Legislative regulation in cinema issues aimed at ensuring development of filmmaking industry

EU may suspend non-visa for some countries

Command-staff drills kick off in Karabakh

Major road accident in Russia, Armenia citizens among injured

Deputy Secretary General: CoE ready to support Armenia on important reforms in legal, judicial sphere

CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 launches

Armenian FM: €19m to be allocated for cooperation program with CoE for 2019-2022

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s attorney submits crime report to attorney general

Elon Musk tweets he deleted his twitter account

MFA: French court's ruling to not affect attitude towards Karabakh people in France

Armenia 3rd President supporters’ Telegram channel is launched

Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s condition remains moderate

Three US nationals are stalked in downtown Yerevan park

Trump says he could remain president for over two terms

Mogherini calls for restraint amid Gulf of Oman tensions

MP: Filmmaking in Armenia needs legislative regulation

Armenia President congratulates Iceland counterpart

Artsakh President dismisses Vardan Balayan as Defense Army deputy commander

Armenian MFA has no complaints against Russian envoy after meeting ex-President

France city mayor to appeal court decision annulling declaration of friendship with Karabakh’s Shushi

New York Times denies Trump's 'dangerous' accusation of treason

About 47% of Turkey lands under risk of desertification

Hearings on cinema issues held in Armenian parliament

Oil prices rising following US Secretary of State’s statement on Gulf of Oman

Trump campaign cutting ties with some own pollsters after internal polling results leaked

Road accident in Yerevan, pedestrian dies en route to hospital

Suren Papikyan is elected Armenia ruling party board chairman

Iran Parliament speaker links oil tankers incident to US

US Secretary of State: Trump to discuss mass protests in Hong Kong with Xi Jinping

US Secretary of State: US doesn't want a war with Iran

Intelligence experts question Iran video

Turkey slams Moody's downgrade

EU Ambassador to Armenia: There will be considerable funding for justice reforms

Armenia Parliament speaker: There might be new offer for former justice minister

Armenia Civil Contract Party member sees himself as country's police chief

Armenia deputy PM on Sasun Mikayelyan not endorsing Civil Contract Party candidate

Yerevan mayor: Elevators to be renovated through loan

Armenia Parliament speaker on Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan

Armenia Civil Contract Party member on party members ceding positions

Armenia Parliament speaker: I don't welcome Russia Ambassador's meeting with Robert Kocharyan

Armenia deputy PM on justice minister candidate

Armenia deputy PM on Lydian Armenia, results of expert examination

Armenia Civil Contract Party member reminds and warns former authorities

Yoga Flashmob organized by Tovmasyan Charity Foundation, all.me digital network

Armenia Civil Contract Party member on contacts with clans, crimes during elections

Armenia PM: Some people are trying to revive subculture of violence

Parliament Speaker: Armenia is bastion of freedom and democracy today

Armenia Civil Contract Party member: A war has been declared against us

Armenia PM on statistics on jobs and old corrupt system

Armenia PM: Civil Contract Party has rejected rigid ideologies

Spanish court refuses to cancel national arrest warrant for Puigdemont

Iranian convicted found hanged in Armenia

Trump: If anyone but me takes over in 2020, there will be market crash

Guitar collection of Pink Floyd's David Gilmour to go to Christie's

Bill prohibiting investment in Turkey submitted in California

CNN: Greenland loses over 2 billion of ice yesterday

Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli passes away

Putin gives Russian ice cream to China president, as birthday gift

Zuzana Caputova inaugurated as first female president of Slovakia

Karabakh President visits Askeran, Martakert Regions

Armenia defense minister monitors Azerbaijan military units across border (PHOTOS)

Merkel: Germany will increase defense spending

Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdoğan have brief conversation while standing

Armenia MOD: Our people’s treatment of their heroes is unique

Yerevan music school 100-year-old teacher is awarded Medal of Gratitude (PHOTOS)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week

Defense minister meets with Armenian Wounded Heroes Foundation director

Armenia military troops’ combat-readiness is discussed

Prosperous Armenia Party leader is summoned 2nd time for interview, Investigative Committee says

Putin names only solution to settle Iranian crisis

Sarkissian: Armenia attaches great importance to development, expansion of cooperation with China

Shots fired at Armenia town mayor, he is in stable condition

Armenian Americans urge Secretary Pompeo to lift restrictions on US-Artsakh dialogue

Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to another hospital

Newspaper: Armenian participants of Turkey, Georgia are banned from going to Karabakh

Trump, Abe discuss recent alleged attacks on 2 oil tankers in Gulf of Oman