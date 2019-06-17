Armenia court to announce decision on changing army general's custody tomorrow

Examination of the appeal filed by the attorneys of General Manvel Grigoryan against the decision on leaving the preventive measure custody for Manvel Grigoryan unchanged, ended at the Criminal Court of Appeal a while ago. Judge Narine Hovakimyan left for the consultation room to render a decision on the appeal. The judicial act will be announced tomorrow at 9:55.
The attorneys are appealing the May 2 decision of Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to leave custody of Manvel Grigoryan in force. They have also filed a motion to apply pledge as a preventive measure for him, leaving the amount up to the discretion of the court.
Manvel Grigoryan is currently undergoing treatment at Nairi Medical Center.