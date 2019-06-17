Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun, Prosperous Armenia political parties meet

The Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party held today an inter-party meeting with the administration of the Prosperous Armenia Party. The participants representing the ARF-D were member of the ARF-D Armenia Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan, member of the ARF-D Bureau Arsen Hambardzumyan and coordinator of the ARF-D’s professional field committees Artsvik Minasyan, and the participants representing the Prosperous Armenia Party were leader of the political party Gagik Tsarukyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan and deputy of the National Assembly Gevorg Petrosyan.
The political parties discussed a broad range of issues of mutual interest and particularly touched upon the current domestic and foreign policies and the unfolding developments.
The ARF-D Armenia Supreme Body continues its series of political consultations in the context of the issues of public interest and issues that are important for the country’s public and political life.