CoE expresses willingness to support reforms in Armenia judiciary

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the close cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the Council of Europe in different directions to advance Armenia’s agenda for the development of democracy and noted that judicial and legal reforms are currently of primary importance on that agenda.

Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni transmitted the warm greetings of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland and his willingness to support the implementation of judicial and legal reforms in Armenia and touched upon the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022, the opening ceremony for the official launch of which was held today. Battaini-Dragoni presented the areas of the Action Plan, noting that the Council of Europe is willing to work closely in different directions in order to implement the reforms initiated by the Armenian authorities.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also touched upon the reforms in Armenia’s electoral system, the steps to be taken in that direction and other issues on the agenda for democratic reforms.