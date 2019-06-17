Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE Deputy Secretary General

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan received today the delegation led by Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni.

As reported the news service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender, during the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the judicial and legal reforms in Armenia and the fight against corruption in the court system and touched upon the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022.

The Ombudsman informed that he is willing to assist the Government and the National Assembly in the implementation of reforms. He attached importance to the role of civil society in all the processes of implementation and to the role of the Council of Europe in the implementation of reforms and the strengthening of rule of law in Armenia.

Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni presented the areas of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 and attached importance to the role of the Ombudsman in human rights protection in Armenia.

The parties expressed willingness to continue cooperation for the strengthening of human rights protection and in accordance with the international commitments that Armenia has assumed.