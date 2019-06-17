News
Tuesday
June 18
CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 officially launched
CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 officially launched
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Minister Mnatsakanyan welcomed the third visit of Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni to Armenia as the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe. The foreign minister presented the reforms that the Armenian government is making for further strengthening of democracy, human rights protection and rule of law and particularly underscored the cooperation with international partners. In this context, the parties attached importance to the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 as a powerful tool to support the implementation of the priorities distinguished by the government.

The meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe was followed by a ceremony marking the official launch of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022, which was followed by the official redemption of an anniversary postcard issued on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe.
Հայերեն
