Armenia President receives outgoing German Ambassador

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler.
President Sarkissian stated that the different reciprocal visits, including reciprocal visits at the highest level give new impetus to the relations between the two friendly countries and to the cooperation in various sectors. The President expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his contributions to the deepening of the bilateral ties and wished the diplomat success.
Ambassador Kiesler said he is returning to Germany as a good friend of Armenia and will continue to do his best to contribute to the enhancement of the two states and nations.