Newspaper: Armenia PM receives “news” from Kremlin

YEREVAN. – The recent walk-meeting—in downtown capital city Yerevan—between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russia-based Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan has created an impression among some circles that Karapetyan came to Armenia to speak of new economic programs, and to ensure a new flow of Russian investments. But, according to the information which Irates (Realistic) newspaper has received, he had just brought Pashinyan news from the Kremlin, the paper reported.
“Samvel Karapetyan has come [to Armenia] as an ‘ambassador,’ and has conveyed the Russian elite’s some observations which Pashinyan needs to take into account, whether or not he wants to; this is related to both the political and the economic aspect.
“It is noteworthy that Samvel Karapetyan meets with Nikol Pashinyan a few days before the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, expected in Washington,” Irates wrote.