Armenia Parliament kicks off regular 4-day sittings
Armenia Parliament kicks off regular 4-day sittings
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The regular four-day sessions of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia have started Tuesday. There are a record number of matters—35—on the agenda.

In particular, the matter of electing a new Constitutional Court judge is on the agenda. The respective candidate is attorney Vahe Grigoryan.

The parliament will also debate on its draft decision with respect to approving the 2018 State Budget execution report.

The matter of electing a new Supreme Judicial Council member is also on the agenda of these four-day sittings of the NA; this matter is expected to be debated on at Thursday’s session of parliament.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
